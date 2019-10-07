Kelso show will put music of Mozart in spotlight – and candlelight

The classical music show Magical Mozart by Candlelight is returning to Kelso’s Tait Hall next month after proving a hit there last year.

It can be seen on Friday, November 25, and it promises a packed programme including excerpts from operas by Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart such as The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, Cosi Fan Tutte and Don Giovanni.

The show is being staged by the European Baroque Ensemble, featuring soloists including South African baritone Denver Martin Smith, Hungarian coloratura soprano Alinka Kozari and Australian soprano Saira Luther.

“The great success of this show is that it brings Mozart to life in a way which appeals as much to the aficionado and opera buff as it does to the uninitiated viewing opera for the first time,” said a spokesperson for the ensemble.

Stephen Leatherhead, producer and director of the show, added: “As someone who has brought innumerable shows to theatres throughout the UK and, in particular, Scotland for over 20 years, from Edinburgh to Inverness and many places in between, I am very excited at the prospect of bringing our show back to the Borders and working with Live Borders to bring renowned performers and top-quality entertainment to the region.”

Magical Mozart by Candlelight is being presented in Kelso by Live Borders, and the show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets for next month’s celebration of the music of Mozart, alive from 1756 to 1791, by the ensemble cost £19.50 and are available from www.liveborders.org.uk/book/whats-on