Join Skirlie in a world-wide celebration of Make Music Day

Make Music Day is a global celebration of music which happens annually on the longest day of the year.

This year Rolling Hills Folk Club has signed up and is funding the guest band, Skirlie, in order to be one of the 1600 events expected to take place across the UK on this day, with the aim of widening access for local communities to a live musical event.

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Great is now held on the same day in more than in 120 countries. Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part.

Skirlie, will provide a brilliant night and their name may conjure up memories of an interesting Scottish dish for some people- a mixture of oats and onions fried in batter.

And the group say that is how they approach their music - presenting an evening which is fundamentally Scottish with other things thrown in!

The band members are Alison Tunnicliffe on fiddle and vocals, Kev Patrick on guitar, mandolin, dobro, vocals and anything he can make out of wood, string and glue, Rab Ferris on bodhran, percussion, whistle and vocals and Eddie McGlone on bass, Chapman Stick and vocals.

Make Music Day with Skirlie will be held on June 21 in the Memorial Hall, Abbotsford Road, Darnick at 8pm, Admission is free.

BYOB, Fairtrade tea and coffee are also available.

Music is a great way to start the weekend for everyone!

For more information about Make Music Day visit www.makemusicday.org.

Jedburgh’s shops have turned into art galleries this month.

As part of the ongoing Jedburgh Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme, shops in the town centre are playing host to artworks from various local artists during June.

The event also coincides with, Talking Shops, a free exhibition by Historic Environment Scotland exploring the history and architecture of Scotland’s traditional shopfronts, on show at 2 Canongate. A map showing all the locations taking part in the Open Windows project and the artists involved can be picked up from the exhibition at 2 Canongate.

Talking Shops Exhibition, involving 21 shops displaying work by 14 local artists including some High School pupils, runs until June 29.