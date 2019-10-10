Galashiels violinist Gina leads Brodsky foursome to Kelso

Kelso Music Society opens with Martin Roscoe and the Brodsky Quartet on Sunday, October 13, looking forward to an outstanding season this winter with eight superb concerts in all instead of the usual seven.

The highlight of the year, in January, will undoubtedly be Catriona Morison who was the first British singer to win the Cardiff Singer of the World in 2017 against enormous international competition.

Martin Roscoe.

She comes to the Tweedside town with Malcolm Martineau, one of the region’s very top accompanists.

Both are Edinburgh born and well known in the Borders.

Tickets for this Old Parish Church concert are selling fast already ... so best get in quick!

The other artists this year are all of international renown and very exciting musicians of the highest order ... it really does promise to be a thrilling season of music.

This Sunday’s offering is the Brodsky Quartet, three of whom have been playing together in the quartet for 40 years, and they are making their third visit to Kelso.

This time, they have taken on Gina McCormack to be their leader. Gina is a wonderful violinist from Galashiels who has played in Kelso many times. They are coming with the ever-popular pianist Martin Roscoe who came to Kelso a few years ago to give a memorable concert of Schubert and Dohnanyi.

Many of the younger pianists who come to Kelso have been under Martin’s tutelage at some time in their lives.

They will be playing three of Elgar’s major chamber works – his string quartet, violin sonata and piano quintet for a magnificent push-start to an exceptional season.

For only £75 you can have a ticket to the whole series.

They are all featured on the group’s website – www.kelsomusic society.com – where you can see videos and read all about them.