Ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft headlining new festival this weekend

Newcastle’s inaugural Wasteland Festival this weekend looks likely to be the only opportunity Scotland’s Richard Ashcroft fans will get to see the former Verve frontman playing a headline set before the year is out.

The alternative rock singer-songwriter is also playing at Glasgow’s Trnsmt Festival this Saturday, July 13, but he’s third on the bill there, taking the stage ahead of Bastille and headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Ashcroft is headlining at the Tyneside festival – a 90-minute drive from, say, Hawick – the night after, July 14.

Also on the bill that day are Peter Hook and the Light, British Sea Power, Louis Berry and Social Contact.

Tickets for his show at Spillers Wharf are priced £49.50. For details, go to www.wastelandncl.co.uk

The event’s other headliners are Bloc Party this Friday, July 12, supported by the likes of Circa Waves and Mystery Jets, and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls the night after, July 13, preceded by acts including the Wildhearts and Beans on Toast.

Tickets for their shows cost £41.25 and £43.45 respectively.

Sunday’s set will be Ashcroft’s second in Newcastle in a matter of months as it was only in April that he last played at the city’s O2 Academy.

The Lancashire-born 47-year-old’s latest album, Natural Rebel, gave him his fifth top five hit in a row, peaking at No 4 following its release in October last year.

“With experience comes knowledge, For me, this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds are distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power,” said Ashcroft.

Alone With Everybody, the first of his five solo LPs, was a chart-topper in 2000, and it was followed by Human Conditions, a No 3 in 2002; Keys to the World, a No 2 in 2006; and These People, a No 3 in 2016, along with the No 20 hit United Nations of Sound, a 2010 collaborative effort credited to RPA and the United Nations of Sound here but to Ashcroft alone in the US.

Ashcroft also has two top 10 solo singles to his name, both of them No 3s – 2000’s A Song For the Lovers and 2006’s Break the Night With Colour.

The Verve, formed in Wigan in 1990 and together from then until 1999 and from 2007 to 2009, have hit the album chart’s top 10 twice, with Urban Hymns in 1997 and Forth in 2008, both No 1s, and also notched up four top 10 singles – Bitter Sweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man, a No 2, No 1 and No 7 respectively, all in 1997, and Love is Noise, a No 4 in 2008.

Ashcroft, last seen this side of the border at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in April, has no other Scottish dates coming up for now besides his appearance at Trnsmt.