eSports Football Knockout set to test eight Borders gamers

Gaming championships are all the rage, after one UK lad managed to profit to the tune of almost £1m from countless hours of playing Fortnite by finishing second in the much-publicised world cup.

While it’s not expected to generate quite the same furore – or for that matter prize money – Live Borders is getting in on the act by hosting its first-ever eSports Football Knockout at the Heart of Hawick, and it’s free to participants and spectators.

The charity is looking for participants to show their football gaming talent to the Borders, and beyond.

Those who think they have what it takes can play in a ‘winner takes all’ tournament with a prize of a three-month OneClub membership to Live Borders sports facilities (excluding Trifitness) for participants over 16 and free cinema tickets for participants under 16.

Gamer spaces are limited to eight, and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Spectators of all ages are welcome, but again spaces are limited, so registration is recommended.

The Live Borders event is great practice for those who would like to compete at national and global levels.

With millions of viewers across the world and million-pound prize pools in the top tournaments, eSports is growing fast.

eSports (short for Electronic Sports) is the name given to professional competitive gaming. In a nutshell, competitors play video games, while being watched by a live audience.

Millions more watch the games online.

Jonathon Lourie at Live Borders said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Live Borders first-ever eSports Football Knockout at the Heart of Hawick. The event is a great practice opportunity for those who want to compete at national and global levels.

“Gamers and players are united by their passion for sports and competition.

“So, in addition to embracing the digital world, these tournaments are a great platform to showcase the importance of sports and physical exercise, as offered by our Live Borders leisure centres.”

‘eSports Football Knockout’ takes place from 12.30-5pm on Saturday, October 26, at the Heart of Hawick. Free admission for gamers and spectators, but registration required.

To register, please visit: www.liveborders.org.uk/book/whats-on/esports-football-knockout.