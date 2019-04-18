Traquair Estate all set for a cracking Easter

Young Easter egg-hunters are in for a real treat at Traquair House near Innerleithen this Sunday as it hosts its 128th Easter Eggstravaganza.

It’s the biggest egg hunt in the Borders, with more than 6,000 mini versions hidden in the Traquair Maze and lots of opportunities to win a bigger egg as well.

“The Easter Eggstravaganza is almost an institution at Traquair,” commented Catherine Maxwell Stuart, organiser of the event. “We have been running the event since 1991 when very few other Easter egg events were held at visitors’ attractions. We have refined the event over the year to ensure every child has a great time and everyone leaves with some eggs.”

It’s not all about chocolate at Easter – this is a real family day out with plenty of other activities.

There are opportunities for going on a scavenger hunt to win a big egg, egg painting and taking part in painting the communal Giant Egg.

You can also make musical instruments and your very own Easter bonnet to take part in the Easter parade. New this year is a fairy training workshop where children can brush up on making potions, wishes and spells with the Fairy Godmother.

There are three egg hunts for under-10s this year. At 1.30pm the first hunt will be for 5-6year olds in the maze. Then at 3pm there will be an under-5s egg scramble in the Old Walled Garden and at 3.30pm a hunt for 7-9 year olds will be held in the maze.