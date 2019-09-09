Kelso’s Floors Castle to host Great British Food Festival for second time

Plenty of food for thought – but mainly for eating – will be on offer at Floors Castle at Kelso this weekend.

The Borders stately home plays host to this year’s Great British Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

It’s the second time it has hosted the touring festival, and it’s the only Scottish stop-off on its 12-destination itinerary.

After its visit to Kelso this weekend, the festival can be seen at Arley Hall in Cheshire the weekend after, then it’s all over for this year but for a return to Stonyhurst, near Clitheroe in Lancashire, in mid-December.

There’ll be more than 80 stalls selling food and drink, plus demonstrations by chefs.

Dan Maycock, one of the event’s organisers, said: “We are looking forward to a fantastic weekend.

“It’s a lovely spot on the lawns at Floors, and we can’t wait to bring our food festival back to Scotland.

“We have some tasty treats, with more than 80 stalls, great chef demos and, of course, live music. We hope people come out and enjoy the event.

“There will be men-versus-food challenges, a cake-off, where entrant who bring a cake along get free food festival entry, kids’ cookery lessons and foraging walks.

For further details and tickets, priced £8.10 per day in advance or £12 for the weekend, go to www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

Chefs lined up to give demonstrations include Christian Edwardson, of Provender in Melrose; Josie Ingram, as seen on Britain’s Best Home Cook last year; Chris Weston, of the Terrace Cafe at Floors Castle; Gareth Gilder, of the Buccleuch Arms at St Boswells; Stu Waterston, of Windlestraw at Walkerburn; and Peter Carr, of Ednam House Hotel in Kelso.