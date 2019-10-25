Jedburgh set to welcome silver screen as part of film festival

The silver screen is coming to Jedburgh for the first time in decades next weekend as part of a community cinema initiative.

It may be years since the picture house on Canongate closed its doors, but just around the corner in the town hall, at Murray’s Green, the projector will once again be rolling on Saturday, November 2.

Jessie Buckley stars in Wild Rose.

And in a bid to reel in some interest the first screening, audiences can enjoy hit film Wild Rose, thanks to a donation of any amount between from £1 and £8.

Organiser and community councillor Georgiana Craster, who runs the All Ayes on Jed blog, said; “This event is a pilot project that aspires to transition to a full mini film festival event in 2020, with the help and support of local audiences, businesses and the Jedburgh Community Council.

“There’s the option for people to enjoy a dinner beforehand at the AA Rosette awarded Capon Tree Town House restaurant and to really make an evening of it.

“The bar will also be open in the town hall.”

Initiated by the Jedburgh Community Council and All Eyes on Jed with sponsorship from the Coop store, Taits Solicitors and the Rotary Club of Jedburgh, the film screening is in collaboration with Glasgow’s sixth annual World of Film International Festival.

Its main focus is to promote independent international cinema and new talent from Scotland, the UK and beyond and to bring audiences a step closer to international independent cinema and giving voice to young artists.

And the Jedburgh audience is in for a treat on Saturday evening with the screening of Wild Rose, a film which tells the story of a troubled young Glaswegian woman dreaming of becoming a Nashville country star.

Starring Jessie Buckley, as Rose, a talented country singer who is wild but not free of responsibilities, and Julie Walters, who player Rose’s stoic, loving and supportive mum.

The movie, rated 15, has been described as a film about what your heart desires and a life that keeps pulling you back to earth in Glasgow and will show in the town hall this Saturday, November 2.

An optional pre-cinema two-course dinner at the Capon Tree starts at 5pm, and can be booked direct with the restaurant on production of a ticket.

The Wild Rose screening will start at 6pm in the town hall with doors opening at 5.30pm.

Tickets, costing between £1 and £8 available at From Me to You on High Street or online by searching online at www.eventbrite.com