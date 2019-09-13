Creative Stage youngsters bag top reviews after Edinburgh Fringe debut

Students from Creative Stage are celebrating rave reviews of their Edinburgh Fringe debut appearance.

The Selkirk-based performing arts school’s production of the 1975 concept musical A Chorus Line bagged the 25-strong team of teenagers a host of five star reviews from critics.

Members of Creative Studio, from Selkirk, are celebrating having received rave reviews of the Edinburgh Fringe production Chorus Line.

The arts school, founded in 2012 by Marie McCullough and Katie Robinson, brought that same production to a packed out Volunteer Hall in Galashiels in November.

Inspired by the positive reception there the youngsters organised a host of fundraising activities to bring about the week-long show at Paradise in Augustine church-come-fringe venue in Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge.

And it received the seal of approval from Borders actor and former Earlston High School pupil Jack Lowden.

The Mary Queen of Scots and War and Peace star gave the production a five star review, calling it an “utter triumph”.

He said: “Exploring the terrifying world of auditioning with fearlessness and humour. Performed by an incredible group of youngsters from the Borders who sing, dance and act with a confidence and swagger befitting the west end.

“It’s wonderful to see and the choreography in particular has a tightness and poise rarely seen by groups this age.

“Just one of the many things to attribute to Creative Stage’s owners/directors Katie Robinson and Marie McCulloch, who have founded something truly special in the Borders and have added to the areas already leading arts pedigree.”

Delighted with how their youngster performed, Marie and Katie said: “We decided to take our main principles up to Edinburgh to experience something new.

“We really hoped people would support it as there’s nothing worst than performing to a small audience.

“But we received a five star review from Sardines magazine for amateur theatre and sold out our six shows.”

Sardine’s critic Chris Abbott’s said: “The Creative Stage production is nothing short of a triumph; an excellent example of what well-trained young people can achieve.

“If only all young people were offered such performance opportunities in school, as is all too rarely the case today, rather than having to join out of school groups.”

The Riverside Mills school offers classes throughout the Borders. More at: www.creativestage.co.uk