Bowhill set to offer cracking Easter fun this weekend

Children and families keen to get into the Easter spirit are being invited to Bowhill House this week to enjoy an egg-cellent array of family activities.

The house and grounds, near Selkirk, will play host to two days of Easter-inspired outdoors fun.

Today, Easter Friday, the estate’s rangers will host Nutty’s Little Squirrel Holiday Club from 1.30pm.

Suitable for those under six, kids can get their hands dirty making pine cone animals and splashing in puddles during a welly walk.

On Sunday, the estate’s annual Easter fun day returns with bouncing bunny trails leading to chocolate treats, face-painting, magic shows in the theatre and give-it-a-go archery with Baron’s Folly Archers.

True adventurers, from as young as four, can also scale new heights on a climbing wall at Bowhill for one day only.

Easter Sunday fun day activities take place from 11am to 4pm, with archery sessions running from 11am to 3pm.

Away from the organised activities, kids of all ages can spend endless hours in the estate’s adventure playground, which features slides, zip-wires, swings and rope bridges.

And toddlers need not miss out on the fun as Bowhill is home to Nutty the Squirrel’s soft play too, over the courtyard from the Minstrel Tearoom.

Sarah Richardson, visitor services and marketing manager at Bowhill, said: “We are excited to welcome visitors of all ages to our Easter egg-stravaganza of activities.

“With everything from archery to magicians and chocolate egg trails, there will be something to entertain everyone.”

Entry to Bowhill costs £5.50 for adults, £4.50 for concessions and children aged three to 16, and it’s free for children under three.

For more information, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk