What a wonderful way to start the Season of Music at Mellerstain on May 2 with the Beethoven cello sonatas played by Richard Jenkinson and Benjamin Frith.

Their very productive partnership has included recitals at the Wigmore Hall and South Bank Centre and several recordings. For 18 years Richard has been principal cello with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Their recital at Mellerstain is at 7.30pm on May 2, but come early for a glass of prosecco included in the ticket price of £15 (members) and £19 plus optional buffet supper after for £7.50.

Book with Isobel Lafferty - Concert Secretary 01835 864153 or online at www.bordermusicandartssociety.co.uk.

Richard in 2016 was appointed Music Director of the GKT Music Society at Kings College London.