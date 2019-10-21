Elephant Sessions returning to Galashiels as part of mammoth tour

Traditional folk music with a modern twist will be on the bill when award-winning outfit Elephant Sessions return to the Borders in December.

The five-piece act’s music combines traditional folk, funk and electronica, featuring intricate tunes, engulfing bass and a drum-heavy backline.

It’s a sound which has seen the band win over critics and receive several accolades, including one from BBC Scotland for traditional live act of the year for 2018.

Their debut album, The Elusive Highland Beauty in 2014, was followed by 2017’s All We Have is Now and this year’s What Makes You.

They are proving prolific and have already started working on compositions for their next album, but it’s also their reputation for putting on a show live shows which has seen their following grow apace.

The band, from the Scottish Highlands, are made up of Euan Smillie on fiddle, Mark Bruce on guitar, Seth Tinsley on bass and synths, Gregg Barry on drums and samples and Alasdair Taylor on mandolin.

Alasdair, of Inverness, spoke to the Southern ahead of a return gig at MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday, December 14, telling us they’re looking forward to being back in the south.

He said: “We have played twice in the Borders before, once at MacArts and at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels as well. Both were really, really good gigs, with the audiences well up to joining in and dancing right from the get-go, so we’re excited to be going back to MacArts. It’s a friendly place to come to.

“We all love recording, but we have always put ourselves out there as a live band. It’s our natural home, and that’s where we have the most fun.

“We absolutely love it and have a blast, and if the audience is enjoying it, then it’s even more fun.”

The band tour extensively across Europe, the US, Canada and Australia.

Alasdair enjoys the different reactions the band’s music receives across the globe, but playing on home soil is always special, he says.

He explained: “We have great audiences all over the world, but I do think there is something different about a Scottish crowd, maybe because we’re Scottish. Home crowds have always been very good to us.

“That’s not to say audiences in Australia or Canada haven’t been, but there is something special about a Scottish crowd even though I can’t quite say what it is.

“Maybe it’s because they go a little bit more mad for it.”

Elephant Sessions aren’t your archetypal Scottish band, but where they come from is one of their attractions for overseas audiences.

They have developed a loyal following in the US, in part helped by a rave review in Rolling Stone magazine.

Alasdair elaborated: “We don’t go out wearing kilts or playing bagpipes, but we will definitely mention being Scottish because, in America in particular, it does go down very well when you say you’re Scottish.

“I’m from Inverness and I’m about five miles from Loch Ness, so after a show in the States I might mention that and they all know the Loch Ness monster, Nessie, and that goes down very well, but we don’t go overboard.”

One element of the band’s uniqueness is the wide range of different influences that each member brings.

Alasdair said: “Two of the boys, Gregg on drums and Seth on bass, very much grew up playing funk and loving funk music – they were massively inspired by the Average White Band – but there is still a nuanced Scottish element to all the music we play because we all grew up playing and listening to Scottish folk music.

“It is an amalgamation of a lot of styles that we have enjoyed listening to – the dance side, the funk side, the rock and some classical. It’s a combination of all the things we like with the folkie thing mixed in.

“If you listen to a whole album of ours, because there are so many different styles in it, no one is getting left out.

“Everyone gets a fair share of what kind of styling they want to put to a track and it all falls into place when we sit in a room together.”

Growing up in Inverness, Alasdair’s influences also crossed musical genres.

He said: “I grew up listening to folk music. My parents were big into their folk music, and from an early age they took me to Duncan Chisholm and Wolfstone concerts, and then as I got a bit older, it was the Peatbog Faeries, and Shooglenifty was massive for me. Obviously because of the mandolin, they really inspired me.

“Then when I got to be a teenager my dad got me into Led Zep and Hendrix, and I think he wanted me to either do folk music or to play electric guitar in a rock band.

“I tried both and the folk music sort of stuck.”

The composition process engaged in by the band’s members has evolved over the years since their formation in 2012, according to Alasdair.

“Originally it was very much myself and Euan the fiddle player who would write the tunes and then the band would come together to work on them,” he said.

“Now it’s much more a band thing, and we will book five days to a week when we are off and just get in a room with nothing and see what happens.

“Sometimes we can come up with a load of stuff and it is really, really productive and on other occasions there is nothing, but that’s the way we approach it now, as a team process – the five of us in a room seeing what we can come up with.”

The band originally met and started playing when Alasdair was studying at Newcastle University.

“Myself, the fiddle player and the drummer, we were playing in and around Inverness as a ceildh band, and then I went to Newcastle Uni and I met the other two there.

“Everybody used to come down to Newcastle, and that’s where we played our early gigs and wrote.”

Alasdair says the group’s future plans are to continue getting out on the road and keep their creative juices flowing with new recordings.

He said: “We started writing again just last week for a new album, which is a surprise as we have just released our third album and we have the tour in Britain and are then going back to Australia, Denmark and some other places.

“The gigging starts up from November onwards and goes through to next year. It’s a lot of travelling, but it’s great fun.”

After their UK concerts the band head to Australia at the end of the year and will see the new year in at a gig at the Woodford Folk Festival. In January they are back gigging across the US before a tour of Denmrak in March next year.

Tickets for December’s gig at MacArts cost £12, plus a £1.52 booking fee. For further details, go to www.macarts.scot