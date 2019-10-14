Des Clarke and Jim Smith have got news for you, and it’ll be breaking in Kelso soon

Borderers are being offered the chance to see news being broken – but for amusement rather than enlightenment – at Kelso’s Tait Hall at the end of this month.

Breaking the News, BBC Scotland’s award-winning topical comedy panel show, is back for its second season on television and 14th on radio, and, once again, it will be taking a satirical swipe at events and people hitting headlines in its homeland and beyond.

Comedian Des Clarke continues as host for the show’s latest 10-episode run, and he will be joined by Jim Smith, seen at the Tait Hall last month during his latest stand-up tour, as a weekly panellist.

Smith, 40, still a working farmer near Perth, said: “I think Des and the team are reaping what they’ve sown. They were good enough to invite me on a few times, but I’ve enjoyed it so much I’ve decided to stay.

“It’s a great show, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Glaswegian Clarke, 38, added: “With Jim’s help, I think we can tackle the two biggest mysteries for me, Brexit and how do you milk a cow?”

As well as seeing it on TV, fans of Breaking the News will be able to listen to it on BBC Radio Scotland and via a weekly podcast on BBC Sounds.

Judy Murray is among the guests for this run, being filmed in towns and cities across the country including, besides Kelso, Pitlochry in Perth and Kinross and Dunfermline in Fife.

Other guests this series include comedians Jo Caulfield, Raymond Mearns, Ashley Storrie and Mark Nelson.

Tickets to see Breaking the News being recorded in Kelso on Thursday, October 31, will be available, free of charge, soon at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/breaking_the_news_series14