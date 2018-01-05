Cheesefest 2018: A festival for cheese lovers is coming

A festival for cheese lovers is coming to the Capital for the first time in February.

The festival for foodies will let visitors experience some the UK’s best cheeses that traders have on offer, from street food hot traders though to our amazing specialist artisan traders bringing you some the worlds most amazing cheeses.

The event will take place at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on February 10.

Lovers of all things cheese will be able to enjoy traditional cheeses to mozzarella sticks, halloumi fries and the most amazing mac and cheese and speak to traders about their produce.

As well as a host of cheese, the event will also have music and drinks for all to enjoy.

From more information, click here