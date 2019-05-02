Buccleuch’s Spring season is full of quality entertainment

One of Scotland’s best known names in contemporary folk music are heading for Langholm this month.

The Buccleuch Centre plays host to The Peatbog Faeries, a Celtic fusion band based in Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye, on May 12.

From the moment the Peatbog Faeries take to the stage, the mood is set for a no-nonsense feel-good atmosphere – each number sounding like an encore itself. They tease unlikely combinations from the familiarity of instruments such as fiddle and highland pipes –blending with techno rhythms and soaring sounds and take this to another plane.

The traditional styles that influence the musicians are still to be heard – and when an unexpected drop-down to those glorious core melodies sneaks in -the result is spine-chilling! In short, it rocks-and the audience becomes part of the experience.

The band is made up of Peter Morrison fronting on pipes and whistles, Ross Couper on fiddle. Tom Salter on guitar, Graeme Stafford on keyboard, Innes Hutton on bass and Stuart Haikney on drums.

The great entertainment continues with the Brandon McPhee Experience on May 16. Uniquely his show features two different aspects of Brandon as an instrumentalist and a vocalist. Performance with his traditional Scottish band which he leads on button box is followed by his set fronting his Country band where his vocal talents shine.

Later in the month (May 24) audiences can experience the Magic of the Musicals in a magical journey that celebrates the very best of Broadway and the West End’s most celebrated shows in one spectacular theatre-style experience, featuring songs from musical classics such as Les Miserables, Cats, Miss Saigon and many more.

May 26 sees one of greatest voices the UK has ever produced - Ruby Turner in Concert. Perhaps best known now for her acclaimed performances as special guest vocalist for Jools’ Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Ruby’s solo career has spawned many hits including It’s Gonna Be Alright,

Described as truly the genuine article and blessed with a voice that has been likened to Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin, Ruby continues to win the hearts and minds of an ever growing and diverse fan base.

For tickets and more information visit www.buccleuchcentre.com.