Brandon plays two distinct styles of music in one show

Scottish accordion virtuoso and country singer Brandon McPhee will play at the Buccleuch Centre, Langholm on Thursday, May 16.

Brandon’s new country show, The Brandon McPhee Experience, creates a fusion of country music and Scottish music brought to you in a way only a Scottish champion can.

The show is an exciting selection of songs hand-picked by Brandon which will lift the heart, inspire, move, enchant and delight audiences.

Uniquely his show features two different aspects of Brandon as an instrumentalist and a vocalist.

Brandon admits, “My whole life has been a stage where I have been able to live and breathe music. On my journey I have been fortunate to meet and work with leading public figures and professional musicians along the way.”

Brandon credits his grandfather, himself a button key accordion player, with introducing him to the instrument. He recalls being ten years of age and picking up the accordion and never looking back. He took up singing at the age of 16 working with Manson Grant and the Dynamos. Influenced by the music of Don Williams, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny, Cash Foster & Allen, Charlie Landsborough.

These influences are evident in the wonderful selection of tracks on his forth coming shows, from Give My Love To Rose, Cry, Cry, Cry to Burning Love. Bringing a mix of warmth, depth and tone found in traditional country classics that transports the listener to 1960s Nashville. The haunting beauty of The Dark Island reminds us of Brandon’s Scottish roots also Auld Scots Mother Mine and Jimmy Shand the Legend. Not forgetting accordion favourites Bluebell Polka, Whistling Rufus, Happy Hours, and The Old Button Box.

A perfect fusion of country and Scottish music producing an exciting combination of musical genius where country music meets the McPhee accordion all backed by a five-piece band of experienced professional musicians including Manson Grant and Crawford Bell.

Well-known comedian, Scotland’s son of fun, Eddie Rose is part of the act adding some humour, this show truly a family night out.

Brandon McPhee’s music is definitely an ‘Experience’ not to be missed!

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £20 are available at www.buccleuchcentre.com.