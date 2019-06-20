Borders youth show off their musical talents

Summer Daze, a free music festival featuring young musicians from across the Borders, will take place at Harestanes later this month.

Borders Young Creatives and Sound Cycle (Youth Borders) have joined forces to organise music event to showcase the talent of local young musicians.

The line-up includes, Fiddlers on the Ramp, Three Out of Four, Geckohead, Becc and Forth, Erin Highton, The Harmony Belles, Evie Archenhold, Riddle Fiddles, and Abbey Brass Band, and many more.

At the festival, Live Borders will host a series of ‘Come and Try’ workshops including music sessions featuring ukuleles and percussion instruments, and there will be a special guest music workshop with Edinburgh’s community orchestra, Tinderbox.

For the children there will be carnival workshops where they can make flags, headdresses, and instruments before taking part in a children’s parade later in the day. The workshops can be booked online for £3.50.

Becki Hodgson, Activities and Programming Development Officer, Creative Communities said, “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to showcase some of the best talent from across the Borders at Summer Daze. “It will be a fantastic event for the whole family; live music, a barbeque, and various workshops for music, arts and crafts. “Harestanes is such a great setting for festivals like this. Come to the event and take advantage of what else Harestanes has to offer. You can stay all day!”

Thanks to an investment of £350,000 from Scottish Borders Council, Harestanes recently opened an exciting new play park featuring around 50 pieces of innovative, accessible play equipment.

Summer Daze will be held at Harestanes Countryside Visitor Centre, near Ancrum on June 29 from 2pm till 6pm. More information at www.liveborders.co.uk.