Borders granny proud to see twins make it to live round of X Factor: Celebrity

A Borders grandmother has told of her pride after her teenage grandsons made it through to the live stage of the hit TV show The X Factor: Celebrity.

Sue Tickner, 64, of Walkerburn, accompanied her twin grandsons, musical duo Max and Harvey Mills, to Simon Cowell’s US mansion in the summer to audition for the television impresario along a host of other celebrities.

Max and Harvey.

On the ITV show on Saturday, it was revealed that the boys, cheered on by their internet following of more than eight million, had made it through to the live stage of the competition.

Viewers saw the 16-year-old twins learn their fate, with judge Nicole Scherzinger being a particular fan, saying “Those boys are natural stars.”

Now the duo, after singing the Jonas Brothers single Sucker at their Los Angeles audition, will be back on our screens this Saturday, October 26, with another live performance, this time from London.

They will be joined by a host of other stars, including footballer-turned-movie star Vinnie Jones, former US TV chatshow host Ricki Lake and broadcaster Martin Bashir.

The X Factor: Celebrity judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Max and Harvey have already picked out a potential rival among the other celebrities, The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna, after she wowed the judges with her performance of a self-penned song.

Among the other favourites are rugby stars Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis, performing as a trio for the prime-time show,

Sue, mother of the boys’ mum, Sara Mills, said: “Megan really pulled off a great performance and a lot of people will vote for the rugby hunks, but Max and Harvey take everything in their stride and they were not nervous at all.

“I’m very proud of them. Whatever happens they have got a great career in front of them.

“They have just performed at the prestigious Slime Festival in Blackpool and they have their TV show FOMO on CBBC.

“They work hard and have so much confidence.”

The X Factor: Celebrity can be seen this Saturday on ITV from 8.30pm.