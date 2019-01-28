Uppies and doonies prepare to have a ba’

Hundreds of Borderers will take to the streets of Jedburgh, Ancrum, Hobkirk and Denholm next month for the region’s traditional hand ba’ games.

The annual games will see uppies and doonies go head to head as they aim, smuggle, sprint, throw and carry the leather ba’s through the streets in the name of tradition and rivalry.

The annual games will see the streets cleared and the shops boarded up as uppies and doonies smuggle, throw and carry the leather ba’s through the streets in the name of tradition.

The first game takes place in Hobkirk on Monday, February 4 with the first ba’ going up at 4pm.

This is followed by the larges of the games taking place in Jedburgh on Thursday, February7, with the boys’ ba’ starting at 12pm with the throwing up of the first ba’. It will be followed by the men’s game at 2pm.

Denholm follows suit on Monday, February 11, with the first ba’ up at around 4pm.

Ancrum’s game takes place one week later than usual, on Saturday, February 16, with the boy’s ba’ starting at 11am and the men’s at 1pm.