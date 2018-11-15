Unique gifts straight from the maker at the Winter Art Trail

Now in its fifth year, the 2018 Rapt in Winter Art Trail will offer the biggest pre-Christmas celebration of original, locally-produced arts and crafts yet.

Thirteen galleries and studios from Whitmuir to Innerleithen will display high-quality creative work and one-off pieces to suit every taste and pocket.

Peebles is the centre of the Art Trail with most venues showing work by more than one artist.

Visitors starting at the Eastgate Theatre can enjoy everything from glasswork and textiles to jewellery, paintings and slatework.

Nearby, the Moy Mackay Gallery on Northgate will present a special winter exhibition of Moy’s signature felted paintings, plus a unique collection of glass, ceramics and jewellery, while across the High Street there is a Craft Fair at Peebles Burgh Hall, with live music by Nomad Beat Music School.

Just a few closes along is School Brae, which features a cluster of studios including Dunnydeer (intricate porcelain plus practical and ornamental gifts), Woodworks (from signs to lighting and toys) and Lynn Tyndale Designer Jewellery.

New to Rapt in Winter this year is Tethera Grey on the High Street which offers a delightful selection of bags, purses, jackets, hats, accessories and gifts in finest wool and tweed, all designed and made by Tethera.

Outside Peebles are a selection of fine art galleries, including Stobo Silver and Sculpture Studio where Linda Lewin and Adrian Hope display their exquisite silversmithing jewellery and sculpture, much of it in precious metals; Hill House Art Gallery in Broughton, which showcases established and emerging artists from near and far including Owen Butler and Linda Latham; and Dancing Light Gallery at Whitmuir Farm, with its huge range of all kinds of art including wonderful paintings, jewellery and textiles.

This year’s Art Trail also has a new destination with three galleries in Innerleithen taking part – all within a short walk of each other.

Buttercup Studio offers a chance to enjoy Angela Hunter’s working sculpture studio; the Framing Gallery features prints by Typochondriaks and lino-cuts by Babs Pease; while MB Bespoke Glass displays art, jewellery and pottery produced locally, while owner Maureen Brand also creates beautiful glasswork in the studio.

The Winter Art Trail runs over the weekend of November 24-25.

For more information, visit www.eastgatearts.com/festivals or call 01721 725777.