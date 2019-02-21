The Art of Etching to be showcased by the RSA

Edinburgh’s Royal Scottish Academy of Art & Architecture (RSA) will introduce visitors at Borders Art Fair to the art of etching.

A special exhibition and demonstration - Ages of Wonder: Original Prints and the Art of Etching - will feature prints from the last two centuries from the RSA’s Recognised Collection of National Significance to Scotland, alongside new prints created by contemporary artists as part of the RSA’s acclaimed Ages of Wonder exhibition. Delia Baillie, Kate Downie, Stuart Duffin, Paul Furneaux, Jessica Harrison, Marion Smith and Frances Walker all created new prints during the exhibition which will be for sale during the Borders Art Fair.

The show in Kelso will also include live etching demonstrations with Leena Nammari, who acted as printer during Ages of Wonder. A Palestinian artist now living in Scotland, Leena will be available to explain the process and answer questions.

Frances Fergusson, Director, Borders Art Fair, said; “This is a brilliant opportunity to learn about the magical art of etching and see a leading artist create prints in Kelso Town Hall. We’re also extremely fortunate that the Royal Scottish Academy will be displaying some historic prints from its Recognised Collection of National Significance to Scotland and hope that visitors to the Borders Art Fair will enjoy this very special addition to our 2019 programme.”

Sandy Wood, RSA Collections Curator, said; “The Royal Scottish Academy is delighted to be bringing our Ages of Wonder etching tour to the Borders Art Fair this year. Revealing the techniques of the artist and actively encouraging visitors was at the heart of Ages of Wonder and we look forward to extending this unique offering to audiences in the Borders.”

Borders Art Fair is at Springwood Park, Kelso on March 15-17.

For more information visit www.bordersartfair.com.