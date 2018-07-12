Stage is set as doors open on Live Borders Dance Academy

Live Borders Dance Academy is shaping up for another sizzling summer following on from its success of last year.

Working in partnership with the Live Borders Sports Academy, which will be held at Heriot Watt University in Galashiels on August 5-8, the Dance Academy is offering selected young dancers, the opportunity to work with highly acclaimed dance company Joan Clevillé.

Led by Artistic Director Joan Clevillé, the Dundee-based company aims to create intimate works that are honest, original and thought-provoking and is passionate about engaging with young and new audiences.

Alongside daily contemporary technique classes and creative sessions, the aspiring young dancers will take part in a dynamic, creative adventure involving Dance and Physical Theatre alongside a comprehensive training experience jam packed with various taster sessions in multiple dance forms, health and wellbeing and career development.

This year’s Academy also offers a trip to a performance at the Edinburgh Fringe and will close with a live public performance in the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels on the final evening.

Becki Hodgson from the Live Borders Creative Communities team, said: “The programme offers an exceptional experience for committed young dancers who have demonstrated dedication and passion in the field.

“It aims to support individuals in gaining a clear understanding of the professional world of dance whilst nurturing and developing ambition.”

Student’s at last year’s Dance Academy commented:

“It has furthered my knowledge of different styles of dance.”

“It has made me feel happy and healthy and good about myself.”

“I have made new friendships. It made me feel happier.”

“I am hoping to do dance in the future and it has opened my eyes to new styles of dance.”

There are only 16 residential spaces for young people aged between 11-16 years, so early booking is recommended.

The Dance Academy costs £235 (including theatre trip, accommodation and meals). Telephone 01750 726400 or email artservice@liveborders1.org.uk for more information or to book a place.