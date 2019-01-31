Six Nations Rugby screenings are live at the Heart of Hawick

Thanks to Heart of Hawick, fans of Scottish rugby will be able to enjoy Scotland’s Six Nations campaign for free.

In February and March, there will be four family-friendly events showing Scotland’s Six Nations Scottish rugby matches live on the big screen in the auditorium at Tower Mill.

This is the first time that Heart of Hawick has streamed live sport on the cinema screen and they are starting with the biggest screening of the rugby in the town.

With Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals at the weekend, and with the country’s ever-improving performance and results, the Scottish Rugby team, led by skipper Greig Laidlaw, should be feeling quietly confident.

As a charity, Live Borders aims to invest in the community and using the new projector to screen a high-quality event to the Borders allows everyone to come together to support Scotland in their Six Nations campaign.

Sophy Delavigne, Operations Manager at Heart of Hawick says, “As a charity, we want our venue to be a place where the whole community can come together for events, and this is a great opportunity to come together to support the Scottish team.

This is the first time we have live-streamed any sporting event on our cinema screen, and we can’t wait to see how good it looks on the biggest screen in Hawick.

It is hoped that with the aid of the new projector, the audience will feel as if they are there in the action.”

Food and drink will be available at the events and a bar is available in the auditorium.

The first match to be screened is Scotland against Italy at Murryfield on Saturday, February 2.

Followed by Scotland vs Ireland at Murryfield on February 9 at 1.30pm; France vs Scotland at Stade de France, Paris on February 23 at 1.30pm and England vs Scotland at Twickenham Stadium, London on March 16 at 4.15pm.

The screenings are free, but tickets must be booked in advance either by calling 01450 360688 or via the website.

For more details visit www.heartofhawick.co.uk.