Peebles Beltane 2018 weekend timetable

Peebles Beltane Festival got under way on Sunday, and red letter day is fast approaching for this year’s team of prinicpals.

But before Saturday big event comes tonight’s novice ride, led by cornet Gregor McGrath and lass Loryn Paterson and leaving Kingsmeadows car park at 6pm.

It is followed by the Beltane concert in the burgh hall at 7.30pm and the cornet’s walk at 9.30pm.

A fancy-dress competition take place tomorrow night, with judging on Tweed Green at 7pm and a parade at 7.30pm.

Red letter day, this Saturday, kicks off with a morning ride which leaves at 8.30am.

A children’s procession from Haylrude School leaves at 9.15am before the proclamation of Beltane Fair at Mercat Cross at 9.20am.

The crowning ceremony follows at 10am outside the parish church, where crowning lady Katharine Mathison will lead the way.

A grand parade, to be joined by the returning mounted cavalcade, comes along the High Street at 11.45am.

A service of remembrance takes place at the war memorial at 1.15pm.

Red letter day concludes in grand style with a beat retreat on the High Street at 7pm.

On Sunday, the Beltane Sports are held at Whitestone Park, beginning at 1.30pm.

Lawyer and father-of-three Douglas Neil will be boundary reader; former police chief inspector and vice-chairman of the Beltane committee Douglas Wright will be the warden of Neidpath; and Tweed Theatre stalwart Katharine Mathison will serve as crowning lady. The Rev Barry Hughes will return for the second time as Warden of the Cross Kirk.