New audiovisual installation embodies a rivers journey

An exhibition of artist film installation exploring river-flow and its relationship to the human body, can be seen at Alchemy Film & Arts, Hawick.

Hanna Tuulikki’s SOURCEMOUTH : LIQUIDBODY is the second of four showcases of artist moving image installation in Alchemy Film & Arts’ Exhibition Programme 2018-19.

In the audiovisual installation SOURCEMOUTH : LIQUIDBODY, artist Hanna Tuulikki embodies the flow of water in river systems through choreography, vocal composition, costume and an innovative visual-score.

It brings a physical embodiment and characterisation of water to Hawick, a town whose watercourses provided its lifeblood for many years through the historic textile industry.

With an interest in the mnemonic landscapes of India and relationships between river systems and the human body, Hanna spent a month in Fort Kochi learning the ancient theatre and dance tradition Kutiyattam. Originating more than 2000 years ago in Kerala, India, Kutiyattam is an ancient form of Sanskrit theatre. Officially recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, it involves codified gestures of hands, eyes and bodies to unfold narratives.

Training with a leading practitioner, Kapila Venu, Hanna learned the distinct movements between action and stillness in the Kutiyattam’s Nadi Varnana. Translating to river description, the Nadi Varnana sees the performer become a mimetic embodiment of observations, translating the river cycle into a sequence of codified movements.

Hanna has adapted the traditional sequence into three interlinked films. A silver-painted Hanna evokes the lines of river-flow with her body in the first film, layered and suggesting a liquid flow from source to mouth. In the second film, Hanna uses her eyes to project the direction of water, through choreographed eye gestures lifted up to visualise the peak of a mountain and down gesturing the fall of rain. As her eyes close, the third film shows Hanna’s mouth, which incants a melody drawing on the vocal chanting style of Kutiyattam.

The free exhibition runs from December 7-20 in the Peter Scott Building, Hawick.

Hanna will also be leading one singing workshop on December 9 with 12 places free to the public. Full details at www.alchemyfilmfestival.org.uk.