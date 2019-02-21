Love and Bananas at Kelso High School

Kelso High School is showcasing the Scottish film premiere of Love and Bananas on Wednesday, February 27.

Love and Bananas is an elephant story featuring world renowned conservationist Lek Chailert.

The film aims to ignite a new way of thinking about this species and shows what can be done to prevent the extinction of Asian elephant.

There will be a personal introduction from Lek’s Elephant Nature Park in Thailand before the documentary film tells the story of a near blind 70 year old elephant as she is taken on a dramatic rescue across Thailand.

All S3 pupils will view the film in the afternoon, with an evening showing and fundraiser for parents and the general public.

This is an exciting event and a chance for young people to learn about the issues of animal welfare, global citizenship and activism and to make a difference.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets £5/£3.50 are available from Browns Newsagents, Kelso and Kelso High School.