Lots of family fun awaits at Greenlaw Festival

The 2018 Greenlaw Festival, which is being held on June 29 - July 1, is set to be bigger and better than ever.

For three days local residents, children and visitors can enjoy traditional entertainment and fun and games - especially if the sun is shining.

Events planned for this year start earlier in the week with the pairs bowling competition on Tuesday, June 26.

All around the village at the moment there are scarecrows in all sorts of strange places and the record number of entries for the scarecrow competition will be judged on Wednesday. The competition is open to everyone so long as scarecrows are visible from the street; so there will be scarecrows on benches, on the Green and on the riverbank. A map will be available showing all the participating locations.

The judge, Councillor Donald Moffat, will have his work cut out choosing a winner, if last year’s standard of scarecrows is anything to go by, the competitors putting in time, effort and imagination.

The scarecrows will remain in place until the end of the festival and the results will be revealed at the prize giving on Festival Sunday.

The main festival at Greenlaw begins on Friday night (June 29) with an It’s a Knockout Competition and Bed Race on the green followed by an evening of live music.

The race starts at Greenlaw Town Hall at 6.30pm. Teams of four take part and with four wheels and no engine it promises to be a hilarious spectator event from start to finish.

The highlight of Greenlaw Festival is the crowning of the Greenlaw Maid on the Saturday at 12.15pm and for this year’s maid-elect, 16-year-old Berwickshire High School student, Charlee Maclean, Saturday will be a big day.

Her court comprises of: senior attendants Jennifer McLean, Katie Todd; Herald Cody Redpath; attendants Roxi Anderson, Brooke Richardson, Kyla Richardson and Carly Patterson; and ushers Rory Carter-Brown, Thomas McColl, Joshua Bolton and Davie Patterson.

Retiring 2017 Greenlaw Maid Zoe Redpath will conduct the crowning ceremony which will be followed by the laying of the wreath at the war memorial in front of the town hall.

Following the crowning ceremony there will be a procession to the village’s east and west bridges with the pipe band. The afternoon continues with fun on the green, the fancy dress competition, circus skills and bingo, vintage vehicles, the fire brigade giving heart start instructions, and Slaters fun fair as well as numerous stalls, the SWI tent selling teas, plus face painting.

Sunday morning starts with the Festival Family Service in Greenlaw Church conducted by Reverend Tom Nicholson.

Another area in which villagers will be displaying their skills is at the Greenlaw’s Got Talent contest held in the town hall on Saturday night at 7.30pm.

For those of a more sporty inclination there will be a five-a-side football competition at noon on the Sunday held at Happer Park. Entry is £10 per team (four men and one woman). There will also be fun sports for the kids, pet show and the always popular duck race.

The weekend will be rounded off with the presentation of prizes in the marquee at 6pm.

Information about all events during the Greenlaw Festival are available in the festival programme which is on sale in the village shop.