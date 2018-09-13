Local photographers wanted to capture iconic buildings

Wikipedia is seeking the help of local photographers to expand world knowledge of historical monuments.

Wikipedia and their sponsor, Archaeology Scotland and Wikimedia UK, are calling all professional and amateur photographers to take part in this year’s ‘Wiki Loves Monuments’ photography competition as part of Scottish Archaeology Month.

Contestants are asked to submit high quality images of listed buildings and scheduled monuments around the UK for a chance to win some amazing prizes. To enter, visit the Wiki loves monuments website (www.wikilovesmonuments.org.uk) and upload your photos using the interactive map.

As an international photography competition, Wiki Loves Monuments helps to make openly-licensed images available worldwide through Wikimedia Commons, the repository which provides most of the images for Wikipedia. Last year’s winner was The Derelict West Pier at Brighton, by Matthew Hoser.

A Scottish image came second, Glenfinnan Viaduct at Loch Shiel photographed by Paul StÜmke.

In the Borders area there are a number of buildings and monuments that are yet to be photographed including Mary Queen of Scot’s House in Jedburgh, Thomson’s Monument in Kelso, and Wallace’s Statue in Dryburgh.

Aside from being great fun, Wiki Loves Monuments is a way of capturing a snapshot of the nation’s cultural heritage for future generations.

To learn more, visit www.archaeologyscotland.org.uk.

A celebration of chamber music will take place on September 15.

National Chamber Music Day, organised by Enterprise Music Scotland, is celebrated with a host of free performances throughout Scotland.

One of the events in The Borders is a workshop for young musicians in Galashiels. Peebles-born harpist/composer Esther Swift and her quartet Drawlight will give a workshop for musicians aged 12+ in the Border College Lecture Theatre, followed by a performance which will include the workshop participants.

This is a great opportunity for young musicians to attend a workshop that is a bit different from standard music classes.

To book a place email info@enterprisemusicscotland.com.