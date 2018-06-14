Lloyd Smith exhibition raises money for palliative care unit

Rarely-shown portraits of famous actors, writers and other celebrities on show in an exhibition in Marmions Brasserie, Melrose.

Running now, during the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival 2018 in Melrose, June 11-24, the exhibition features portraits of stars including Richard E Grant, Stanley Tucci, John, Byrne, Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Saunders, Mohamad Ali, among others.

Some powerful landscape shots are also on show and all images demonstrate unique quality and style.

Shot by renowned Borders professional photographer, Lloyd Smith over a period of 20 years, whilst he worked for organisations such as Edinburgh’s film festival and International Festival and The Herald Newspaper.

Lloyd’s award-winning work is published in fashion magazines, periodicals, newspapers, business websites and is exhibited in galleries.

All the photographs will be for sale, in a limited editions (of 10).

Monies raised will go to support the work of The Margaret Kerr palliative care unit at the Borders General Hospital.

Speaking about the project, Lloyd explained that after his mother passed away from cancer last September he wanted to do something to help other people nearing the end of their lives.

He said, “The work that the Margaret Kerr Unit does is incredible, the support they give to patients and families going through an end life illness is second to none and most units like this struggle with funding, so I wanted to do what I could to help.

I hope other palliative care units such as the Margaret Kerr Unit in Melrose, will be able to be funded so that everyone can have access to such compassion and care at the end of their lives.”

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to support from Farne of Scotland, Unique Events, Edinburgh International Film Festival, Bailey Gifford Borders Book Festival, Fantasy Prints and Marmion’s Brasserie.

For more information about Lloyd Smith visit www.lloydsmithphotography.com.