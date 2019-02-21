Scottish Queer International Film Festival (SQIFF): Shorts On Tour is to visit Hawick this Saturday (February 24).

In celebration of February as LGBT History Month SQIFF are touring with an inclusive selection of LGBTQ+ short films from their December 2018 Film Festival.

SQIFF’s goal is to get people watching, talking about, and making more queer films. Since 2015, they have held an annual festival in Glasgow as well as providing year round events in various locations throughout Scotland. SQIFF screen movies that people might not otherwise get a chance to see, and create inspiring and informative events alongside challenging inequality and barriers to accessing the arts.

Headlining the Shorts On Tour programme is VISIBLE, created by Campbell X and Kayza Rose, who explore QTIPOC (queer, trans, and intersex people of colour) histories, challenging mainstream perceptions and sanitisation of legacies, and celebrating complexity, multiplicity, myths, gossip, and legends.

Campbell X, Filmmaker of Visible will be present for a Q&A session after the screenings.

Other films reflect the diversity of queer stories from around the world, from a portrait of Nicola Stevens, who played in the first professional Australian Football League women’s game in 2017 to Abraham Naim aka drag queen Medulla Oblongata relating their story of escaping persecution for being gay in the Maldives and finding acceptance and community.

Helen Wright, SQIFF Coordinator, commented: “It is really exciting for us to be able to share our Opening Night programme with a wider audience. We are priorisiting making connections with LGBTQ+ community groups in different areas to give them access to queer cinema and the chance to meet filmmakers and take part in discussions about issues the films raise.”

Shorts On Tour will be at the Cornucopia Room, Hawick on February 24 at 4pm. Entry is free.

Full details atwww.sqiff.org.