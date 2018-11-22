Last chance to see Jack Vettriano prints at Peebles

This weekend is the last chance to see an exhibition showcasing a series of limited edition giclee prints by world renowned Scottish painter Jack Vettriano.

Featuring many of the best-known works by the Fife-born artist, the final day of the display at Tweeddale Museum and Gallery, Peebles is November 24.

Phoebe Stewart, Assistant Curator for Tweeddale Museum & Gallery, said: I am thrilled to be showcasing and curating an exhibition of Limited Edition Vettriano works.

“This is an extraordinary collection and I hope visitors will enjoy the broad range of works we have on display in the gallery.”

Born in Fife in 1951, Vettriano began painting at the age of 21 following a gift of watercolour paints from his girlfriend. His work first came to public prominence at the Royal Scottish Academy open exhibition in 1988. For more than 20 years his paintings have enjoyed worldwide acclaim and he is now regarded as one the most well-loved contemporary painters of our time.

Vettriano’s work is romantic and timeless, with a nostalgic, almost cinematic feel. He hints at narratives - setting the scene, but leaving the viewer to imagine the storyline yet to unfold.

The exhibition features giclee print works, a fine art digital process combining pigment based inks with high quality paper to achieve prints of superior archival quality, light fastness and stability, perfectly suited to Vettriano’s vibrant style.

For more information visit www.liveborders.org.uk.

An exceptional young singer and guitarist performs for Denholm Folk Club tonight (Thursday, November 22).

Sunjay is pretty much the antithesis of your typical denim clad dishevelled folk and blues musician. An evening with Sunjay is an evening of exquisite blues, country and folk music combined with a master class in guitar playing interspersed with hilarious anecdotes. When he starts to play you are transported to a world where blues and country music meld seamlessly amidst humid mangrove swamps and red neck barbecues.

Still only in his mid-twenties, Sunjay has become a master guitarist, who has crafted his show to perfection. Sunjay will perform at the Auld Crosskeys Inn, Denholm at 8pm.