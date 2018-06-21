Keep your eyes peeled in Kelso for a lonely bouquet

Residents and visitors to Kelso could be lucky enough to go home with a free bunch of fresh flowers this weekend.

Local flower grower, Amanda Barnes from Cherrytrees Flower Garden near Kelso, is taking part in the Lonely Bouquet Scheme.

The campaign, part of British Flowers Week (June 18-24), sets out to encourage everyone to buy more seasonal, locally grown cut flowers.

Amanda will be leaving the beautiful bouquets in public places in Kelso. The flowers can be picked up by whoever finds them and enjoyed or passed on to someone they care about.

The Lonely Bouquet, celebrates the beauty of home-grown blooms and showcases Scottish floristry talent. It will be happening across the country and Amanda will also be taking part in the making of a pop up flower bomb installation in Edinburgh, again using Scottish grown flowers. Keep your eye open for this in the city centre and on social media!

Within the ovely Victorian walled garden of Cherrytrees House, near Yetholm, Amanda has a small and intimate wedding venue with an elegant conservatory and a wonderful sense of romance.

Brides getting married in the garden started using the garden flowers for their wedding arrangements. This has now developed into a cut flower business supplying not only the Cherrytrees weddings but locally grown seasonal flowers for any event in the Borders and beyond.

Amanda is not alone, there is a national network of flowers growers and florists committed to growing and using British flowers.

Many of these growers and florists are members of Flowers From The Farm, a supportive and collaborative group, working together to encourage more people to use and enjoy the wonderful British flowers and foliage.

Locally grown Scottish flowers can be ordered through Amanda at www.cherrytrees-kelso.co.uk or to find a florist or grower near you, look at www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk.