Gardening not just about flower power, Carol Klein will tell Borders festival

Television gardener Carol Klein cultivated a new set of fans on a visit to Borders Book Festival last year and will be back by popular demand at this month’s gathering.

One of the presenters of BBC2’s long-running Gardeners’ World, Lancashire-born Carol, will be appearing at the festival to promote her latest book, Making a Garden: Successful Gardening by Nature’s Rules.

Carol says she is delighted to be returning to the Borders for her appearance on Sunday, June 17, at 5.15pm, having loved last year’s event.

She said: “Borderers are immensely interested and seem to love their plants and their gardens. It was a pleasure to talk to them, and they also had lots of interesting questions and intelligent questions.”

Over the last four decades, Carol, 73, has seen the nation’s horticultural habits change radically.

She explained: “There are great differences. I used to run a nursery, and people were just interested in buying things with flowers, but over the years they have become much more interested in right plant in the right place, which plants suit their gardens and that’s what I’m going to be talking about at this year’s festival.

“I am speaking specifically about a book called Making a Garden, on which I again collaborated with photographer Jonathan Buckley. It is about how your garden compares to natural habitat and what kind of lessons you can learn from nature when it comes to choosing your plants.”

