Fantastic collection of creepy crawlies at Hawick Museum

Hawick Museum is getting ready to take part in Scotland’s annual Festival of Museums, a nationwide programme of cultural events taking place from May 18-20.

This year will be Scotland’s most fun-filled Festival of Museums to date and Hawick Museum, part of charitable trust Live Borders, will be transformed into a ‘Wee beastie’ paradise on Sunday, May 20 from 12 noon until 4pm.

An ugly bug ball themed children’s disco will take place from 1-3pm.

A facepainter will be on hand along with bug themed crafts so children can make wings, antennae, legs and masks to wear to the ball or supplement their costume.

The Minibeastie’s exhibition will allow children to explore and learn about insects and other creepy crawlies and get a chance to look at them up close. Finally there will be a Creepy Crawly Cake ad Termite Tuck Shop in the Jimmie Guthrie room where families can purchase specially made cakes and insect themed snacks and juice.

Sarah Burry-Hayes, Marketing Manager at Museums Galleries Scotland, said: "The Festival of Museums programme is bursting with fun events to spark the imagination and celebrate culture in Scotland. Visitors to fantastic venues will experience museums in interactive, unexpected and hands-on ways."

The Ugly Bug Ball is just one of many exciting events taking place as part of Festival of Museums between May 18-20 2018. For a full programme of events, please visit www.festivalofmuseums.com.

Live Borders have created Remember Reminiscence - a new resource for people living with dementia.

A series of loan cases, containing objects to stimulate reminiscence and story sharing, can be borrowed from local libraries.

Topics will cover a variety of popular local history and leisure themes relating to Selkirk, Galashiels, Hawick, Kelso, Jedburgh, Eyemouth & Berwickshire.

Fiona Colton, Museums, Galleries & Archives Manager for Live Borders said: handling the objects will provide talking points and engage the senses using visual and written material for stimulating memories, as well as music to listen to or dance to.” For full details call 01750 726456 or email museums@liveborders1.org.uk.