exciting modern art

Artists from Selkirk are putting the finishing touches to the work they will be showing when they join over 60 exhibitors at the Borders Art Fair in Kelso next weekend.

Selkirk artists attending include figurative artist Deryck Henley and artists from Wasps Studios, including Rob Hain, Alan Richmond, Mary Morrison and Fiona Millar.

A highlight of the fair will be the specially-curated Spotlight Artists exhibition which features the work of five of the Borders’ finest and most established artists. These are James Fairgrieve RSA RSW from Gordon, one of the most influential still life painters of his generation and Duns-based painter George Donald RSA RSW, visiting Professor of Drawing and Anatomy at the University of Central Florida.

Also exhibiting will be Allanton colourist, Ann Oram RSW and painter Neil Nelson from Berwick, whose work has been exhibited at locations including London’s National Portrait Gallery and the Scottish National Gallery. Jake Harvey RSA from Maxton, one of Scotland’s most significant sculptors and teachers and Emeritus Professor of Sculpture at Edinburgh College of Art will also take part.

There will also be a series of free talks with speakers including Philip Long, Director of the V&A Dundee, Robin Baillie and Ritchie Cumming from National Galleries of Scotland, and Guy Peploe, Director of The Scottish Gallery and free workshops including: Paint and Draw like Carravagio with Gill Walton; Creating a Landscape, with Helen Tabor; Mixed Media Portraits with Gill Walton; a Painting Demonstration with Ann Oram and a Stone Letter Carving Demonstration and Taster Session with Michele de Bruin and Josephine Crossland.

Activities for children include an Art Fair Treasure Hunt, a drop-in Art Studio and a Young Creatives workshop.

Borders Art Fair is held at Springwood Park, Kelso on March 15-17 from 10am to 4pm. Full details available from www.bordersartfair.com.