Earl of Haddington hosts tours of Mellerstain House

The Earl of Haddington is set to host two rare private views of the art and architecture of Mellerstain House as part of this year’s Borders Art Fair.

The historic property is considered a Robert Adam-designed architectural masterpiece and is home to an impressive collection of art illustrating the history of Mellerstain and the Baillie and Haddington families.

The collection includes paintings by Van Dyck, Gainsborough, Nicolaes Maes, Allan Ramsay and other Old Masters, as well as marble busts by French sculptor Roubiliac, and beautiful pieces of furniture, china, rugs, wallpaper and embroidery.

Lord Haddington (pictured) will host private views on March 16-17, welcoming visitors who will then be taken on a tour by one of the attraction’s friendly and knowledgeable guides. Tours cost £15 per person and must be pre-booked at www.mellerstain.com.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair Director, said; “While the main focus of the Borders Art Fair is the incredible contemporary art produced in and around the Borders, we’re thrilled that Lord Haddington has agreed to host these two very special private views of Mellerstain.” George Baillie-Hamilton, the 14th Earl of Haddington, said: “I’m thoroughly looking forward to welcoming these special tours to Mellerstain House.”

The tours are a unique chance to take an in-depth look at the exquisite furniture, paintings and sculptures on display.”

Borders Art Fair takes place at Springwood Park, Kelso from March 15-17. Full details at www.bordersartfair.com.