Come along and join in a run with a colourful difference

Galashiels’ family-friendly, colourful fun run, the Colour Run, is back for its second year on Saturday, March 16.

Developed in partnership between Heriot-Watt University and Live Borders, the Colour Run is a 6km course with runners treated to some colourful surprises as volunteers splash them with powdered, biodegradable paint as they pass along the route.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between local charity Live Borders and SANE, a leading UK mental health charity.

Lucy Graham, Vice President at the Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders’ Campus said, “We are super excited to see the return of the Borders Colour Run for a second year. Last year’s event proved to be a great success, it was fantastic to see so many happy faces and people of all ages, join in the fun.

“The Colour Run is a brilliant occasion which brings the students and local community together while promoting healthiness and happiness, and raising money for a fantastic cause. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Ewan Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Live Borders added, “The Colour Run is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to undertake a challenge with a difference. It’s a chance to enjoy some great Borders’ countryside and enhance your fitness with friends and family all for charity. It promises to be a great day.”

Booking is essential. Visit www.liveborders.org.uk to secure your place. Registration on the day will open at 10am with the event set to get underway at 10.30am from Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders’ Campus.

This month’s Greener Borders winter talk explores ways of tackling plastic pollution.

Local teacher and environmental campaigner Tom Rawson examines different ways which will help Melrose become a plastic free community.

“Over 30 communities in Scotland are currently working to become plastic free towns and the island of Arran has just become the first to achieve official plastic free status. We hope Melrose will be next,” says Tom.

Visitors, residents and providers of catering and take-away services, have to ‘Think About Plastic’ and ‘TAP’ into ways of reducing the use of plastic and waste in the town.

Find out how on March 7 in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose at 7.30pm. Entrance is by donation.