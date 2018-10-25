Callum Hill wins Berwick New Cinema Award

Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival is delighted to announce that Callum Hill is the recipient of the 2018 Berwick New Cinema Award.

Crowtrap was one of 14 Films featured in the competition programme. It weaves together the lives of two men, drawing upon their individual dealings with fire to expand across themes such as pyromania, anarchy, radicalism and enlightenment.

Since 1989, seventy-nine pieces of the original Berlin wall have formed the contained space of a coal yard in Prenzlauer Berg, East Berlin. Born in the GDR, the man who created and runs this charged site has a particularly haunted relationship to the fragments of history; the enclosure protects the pieces of coal like a dormant volcano. Hill parallels this man’s story with that of a heather burner in North Yorkshire, who witnessed the Piper Alpha Disaster of 1988. Whilst the film focuses on the psychology of these two men, it simultaneously gestures to the UK’s political climate and its imminent withdrawal from the EU.

The film’s erratic movement is guided by the artist, whose presence as both a narrator and character is key to the film’s folding and unfolding across times and spaces both real and imagined.

On winning the award, Callum Hill commented: I am incredibly honoured to have premiered Crowtrap at Berwick and to have won the New Cinema award is honestly beyond my comprehension. Words seem inadequate. The making of Crowtrap was not an easy pursuit... Winning has given me some humble confidence that perhaps I was able to create a work that resonates with society and the chaotic drift of our political and psychological selves.

The Berwick New Cinema Award was designed by Glasgow-based ceramicist Mariella Verkerk and includes a £1000 award supported by Outset Scotland.