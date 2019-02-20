Both sides claim a win at Ancrum hand ba’

This year’s Ancrum hand ba’ was a closely-fought and extremely well-supported affair.

The uppies, fighting to hail ba’s over the Old Manse Wall, won both the youth games 2-1 and 4-1 respectively, while the uppies, hailing ba’s over the mantle wall at Ancrum Mill, claimed victory 4-3 in the men’s game.

Owen Gourley sneaks the ba' to Tam miller on the green in Ancrum.

Organiser Linda Heard said: “We had a great day over all age groups, with some cracking play and banter.

“Thanks to all our players and those who attended to support us.”

In the 12-and-under game The Lizzie Smart Memorial ba’ was hailed up by Finn Purves; the Ancrum Village ba’ up by Louis Reid and the Iain and Ivor Heard ex-captain’s ba’ down by Cody Heard.

In the 16-and-under game Eilidh Heard’s 16th birthday ba’ was hailed up by James Fender, Linda Heard’s 60th birthday ba’ up by Owen Duncan, Ancrum Panty ba’ up by Louis Reid; Alistair Maxwell’s ba’ down by Keegan McGowan and Mark Scott’s ba’ up by Jai Fender.

In the adult game, Euan and Beth Heard’s wedding ba’ was hailed up by Lee Notman; Shanna Johnston’s 21st birthday ba’ up by Sean Linton; Graham MacDonald Painter’s ba’ down by Mathew Wilson; Bonjedward Garage ba’ down by Robbie Elder; Ancrum Cross Keys ba’ up by Hugh Hornby; Ancrum Football Club ba’ down by Craig Goodfellow and Ancrum Bowling Club ba’ down by Craig Cowan.

VIEW ALL THE PHOTOS IN OUR PHOTO GALLERY HERE: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/in-pictures-ancrum-hand-ba-1-4876446