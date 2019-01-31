Borders Art Fair launches a schools selfie competition

A special art competition for school children and youth groups has been launched by Borders Art Fair.

As part of a programme to celebrate the area’s creativity and encourage the artists of the future, the organisers of the Borders’ annual contemporary art showcase have invited children aged 4-12 to draw or paint a selfie in pencil, crayon, watercolour or mixed media.

The best entries will then be displayed alongside work from some of the region’s finest contemporary artists at this year’s Borders Art Fair held on March 15-17.

The competition has two age categories: ages 4-8 (Primary 1-3) and ages 8-12 (Primary 4-7) and prizes include a variety of art materials plus £100 art supply vouchers for the schools or youth groups of the overall winners, kindly donated by the Arts Society Borders.

Information packs have been sent to schools and any children interested in entering should contact their teacher or visit www.bordersartfair.com. The deadline for receipt of entries is March 1.

This art competition is part of the Borders Art Fair’s education outreach programme, which also includes a Future Creatives event for high school pupils. This will offer students the chance to hear from a range of people involved in creative jobs to give the pupils an insight into some of the different career paths that an interest in art can open up. The Borders Art Fair will also include a number of free workshops and art sessions for children of all ages aimed at encouraging an interest in creativity.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair Director, said; “The Borders Art Fair is a wonderful opportunity to see and be inspired by the work of some incredible artists. The Borders and surrounding areas are home to many exceptionally talented artists and we hope that our programme of activities for young people will help to ensure that future talent is encouraged and nurtured and that some of our budding young artists will return to the Borders Art Fair in future years to show their work.”

The 2019 Borders Art Fair will feature over 60 artists, galleries and collectives in addition to artist-led talks and workshops. Admission is free and visitors will also be able to speak to the artists about their work and inspiration and will have the opportunity to purchase beautiful and unique pieces of art.