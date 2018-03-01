Berwickshire artist Susan Ryder exhibits at Borders Art Fair

Award-winning Coldstream painter, Susan Ryder RP NEAC is one of seven artists set to participate in a special Local Heroes exhibition as part of the Borders Art Fair next month.

A member of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, Susan is known for her Prince Charles-commissioned portrait of Princess Diana in her wedding dress, a commission of Her Majesty the Queen, and for her exquisite interior scenes.

Some of her latest work will feature in the Borders Art Fair’s Local Heroes exhibition, which showcases some of the region’s top names in the world of contemporary art, all of whom have kindly donated the commission from work sold at the Fair to a special bursary fund to assist artists exhibiting in the future.

The Fair, which takes place at Springwood Park in Kelso from March 16-18, features over 70 exhibiting artists and galleries. It is a showcase of some of the finest contemporary art created in the region and aims to demonstrate that art is accessible for everyone.

Other leading names exhibiting as part of the Local Heroes exhibition include multi-award winning painter, Frances Bell from North Northumberland and Stow’s Andrew Mackenzie, a painter and current President of Visual Arts Scotland. Peeblesshire-based sculptor Angela Hunter, whose commissions include the Turnbull Monument in Hawick, will also be taking part, as will Selkirk-based artist Anna King, self-taught artist, Helen Tabor from Midlem and portrait artist and Sky Arts Finalist, Aine Divine from Midlothian.

In addition to the Local Heroes exhibition, the Borders Art Fair will feature dozens of exhibiting artist and gallery stands, as well as live art demonstrations, creative talks, artist-led workshops, including one by Duns-based painter, Gill Walton of Allanbank Arts and drop-in sessions by artists such as Berwickshire-based printmaker, Morag Eaton.

Other leading names from the region who have signed up to exhibit at the Borders Art Fair include Greenlaw-based sculptor, Frippy Jameson, Peebles textile artist, Moy Mackay and painters Chris Rose and Rob Hain.

Admission is free and visitors will also be able to hear about the processes involved in creating some of the artists’ work, ask questions and have a go at creating their own masterpiece.

More information at www.bordersartfair.com.