Ali set for ninja test

Fans of Kelso’s very own ninja warrior, Ali Hay, should set their telly boxes for ITV on Saturday evening at 6.30pm as his opening-round attempt at the fiendish obstacle course race is aired then.
Ali, 29, reached the final stages last year, but his journey there was dogged by illness.
At one stage, he had to be rushed to hospital when he suffered a severe asthma attack following his run.
He says that shouldn’t be an issue this time around.
Ali told us: “I have been putting in a lot of cardio training, and I’ve increased my lung capacity. The asthma is still there, but I’m sure it won’t affect me.”