Ali set for ninja test

Fans of Kelso’s very own ninja warrior, Ali Hay, should set their telly boxes for ITV on Saturday evening at 6.30pm as his opening-round attempt at the fiendish obstacle course race is aired then.

Ali, 29, reached the final stages last year, but his journey there was dogged by illness.

From Potato''Ninja Warrior UK: SR4: Ep4 on ITV''Pictured: Ali Hay.''This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com''For further information please contact:'iwona.karbowska@itv.com / 0207 157 3043

At one stage, he had to be rushed to hospital when he suffered a severe asthma attack following his run.

He says that shouldn’t be an issue this time around.

Ali told us: “I have been putting in a lot of cardio training, and I’ve increased my lung capacity. The asthma is still there, but I’m sure it won’t affect me.”