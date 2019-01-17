Adventure film festival firsts at West Linton with Ed Shoote

It’s fair to say that Ed Shoote doesn’t do things by half. Last winter, the Peebles-based adventurer bikepacked across Kyrgyzstan, battling deep snow, sketchy trails, angry dogs and temperatures that dropped to -30C – and that was just inside his tent

“The secret is getting out about Kyrgyzstan,” said Ed. “Long known as the Switzerland of Central Asia to adventure travellers, it’s a beautiful place to visit in summer. However, I was intrigued by the idea of cycling there in winter. The romantic vision of steppes covered in virgin white, the steam from a flock of sheep closely packed for warmth as snow blows in the wind … mental images had drawn me in, but the reality was tougher than I had imagined.”

Together with his wife Marion – like Ed, no stranger to such adventures – it’s a journey that he will reveal more about in a special Adventures in Film night at West Linton’s Graham Institute on Saturday, January 19.

A partnership between the Eastgate Theatre and the West Linton Village Centre Trust, the evening begins with the premiere of a film made by a group of local youngsters based on a day at Broomlee Outdoor Education Centre, followed by a preview programme of short films selected from this year’s Peebles Outdoor Film Festival (held the following weekend).

Ed and Marion will then take to the stage telling all about some of their adventures (and misadventures) not just in Kyrgyzstan, but also previous trips across Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Mongolia.

Adventures in Film starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 are available from www.eastgatearts.com or from Rambling Tams, West Linton.

The Rolling Hills Folk Club has some great music lined up for 2019.

On Friday, January 18 the Club welcomes Euan Johnston and Andrew Gordon who have been entertaining the Scottish music scene since 2016 using their vocal creativity along with guitar and bodhrans. Their passion is for Scottish and Irish music which they deliver with great gusto and enthusiasm.

Guaranteed to remove any January blues!

Catch this Scottish folk duo at the Smith Memorial Hall in Darnick at 7.3pm. Tickets £7, Under 18s and Young Scot holders free. BYOB. Fairtrade tea/coffee available. Call 07986 644661 for more information.

For full details of the club and future music fixtures visit www.rollinghillsfolkclub.org.uk.