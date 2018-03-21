Adrian: ‘This will be an interesting year’

The tight community of West Linton were introduced to their main man on Friday, as Adrian Jackson was named as the village’s Whipman Elect.

Adrian, who is 42, will be supported by his Lass, wife Fiona, who is 41.

The 2017 Whipman Rob Norris speaking at this years Introduction Concert in West Linton.

He is gamekeeper for the Southern Pentlands Shooting club, while Fiona trains gun dogs and works for a pest control business in Dalkeith.

Adrian told The Southern: “It’s certainly going to be an interesting year.

“For a start, I’m booked in for my first horseriding lesson in 25 years this week.”

Adrian, who is originally from Nottinghamshire, and Fiona, who hails from Aberdeenshire, moved to West Linton nine years ago.

The 2018 Whipman and his Lass, Adrian and Fiona Jackson with the Barony Herald Junior Burakelly, Flower Girl Lilly Dowe and Presenting Lady Dr Patsy Campbell at the Introduction Concert in West Linton.

Fiona said: “Not being from the area, we did wonder what all this was about when we first came here.

“But it is a fantastic honour to be made a part of the community in this way.

“It’s rather overwhelming.”

The couple were introduced to the villagers following the annual Whipman Play in the Graham Institute.

As always, it was a fabulous evening of entertainment, hosted by Ian Reid, which included lots of talented young dancers from Dance Studio 21, singing from the primary five class at West Linton Primary School and other local folk singers, a fun sketch from the West Linton Amateur Dramatic Club and hilarious performances from The Ex Whipman and Lasses.

The hall was full of excitement and anticipation when the president, Raymond Nicol with chairman, Hamish Dykes and secretary, Sheila Forsyth came on stage to introduce the principals for 2018.

The Barony Herald is Junior Bureqele, who is 12 years old and lives in West Linton with his family.

Junior said he was really honoured to be chosen as he loves Whipman.

The Flower Girl is four-year-old Lily Dow, who attends Newlands and Kirkurd Nursery.

The Presenting Lady is Dr Patsy Campbell from Carlops, where she has lived for more than 50 years and where she is very active in the community.

The biggest cheer was kept for Adrian and Fiona when they came on to the stage.