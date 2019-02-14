Acclaimed fictional memoir of Sir Walter Scott by award-winning Borders author

On February 19, Melrose Literary Society welcomes back Allan Massie, who will be talking about his book, The Ragged Lion.

In this critically-acclaimed fictional memoir of Sir Walter Scott, Allan recreates the life and times of the writer, convincingly capturing Scott’s humour, stoicism and eccentricity.

By combining imaginative plausibility with his own deep knowledge of and love for Scott’s work, Allan reveals the intimate thoughts of the man. These are often at odds with his popular image: good and courageous, but also an enigma to those around him.

By turns a ghost story and an examination of the Scottish character, The Ragged Lion makes for enthralling reading.

The event will be in the Ormiston institute, Melrose at 7.30pm. Admission £3 for non-members. More details from 01896 823852.