A world of adventure awaits at Peebles Outdoor Film Festival

Outdoor adventure comes to Peebles in a big way this weekend when the Peebles Outdoor Film Festival begins with a bang on Friday, January 25.

Held at Eastgate Theatre, this year’s festival begins with Ride On (and On), a ‘local hero’ presentation by European 24 hour Mountain Bike Champion Naomi Freireich who will tell the compelling story of her journey from non-cyclist to elite rider as well as her experiences bikepacking through Kyrgyzstan as part of the 2018 Silk Road Mountain Race.

Audiences then head to the main auditorium for Making Waves – an exhilarating opening package of short films followed by an evening in the company of Cal Major, ocean advocate, explorer and founder of Paddle Against Plastic.

Driven by her passion for protecting our coastline, Cal uses epic stand-up paddleboard adventures – including a world-first, 1,000-mile paddle from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2018 – to highlight the issue of plastic pollution and capture imaginations.

The opening session of short films on Friday night really sets the tone for the whole weekend. “In Making Waves, we take audiences around the world, from free climbing in Snowdonia and running rapids in the Grand Canyon to underwater photography in Tahiti, exploring the wilds of Greenland and more,” explained Rich Rowe from the Peebles Outdoor Film Festival.

On Saturday, audiences will also be treated to presentations by wildlife cameraman Peter Cairns (Wild About Scotland), outdoor swimmer and TV star Calum Maclean (Cold Comforts), and BAFTA-nominated adventure filmmaker Jen Crook (Life and Sporadic Digressions).

Then, on Sunday, it’s the turn of Peebles author Jack Harland (Highland Love Affair), who will tell all about the writing of an illustrated memoir that charts his enduring passion for exploring the Scottish mountains, followed by an exciting appearance by Hans ‘No Way’ Rey as part of his UK stage tour.

In Riding Life, the former World Champion and Mountain Bike Hall of Famer will take audiences on a journey through an incredible career – from his early riding days and extreme biking feats to an attempt to scale the summits of Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya together with Danny Macaskill.

For tickets and full details of all events visit www.eastgatearts.com.