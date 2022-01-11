WATCH Good Omens and Anansi Boys: Action unfolds as big name stars are spotted filming on Edinburgh streets

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

With both series by Neil Gaiman being produced by Amazon and BBC Studios, Anansi Boys has descended on George Street in the form of a fleet of anonymous white vans parked up outside Le Monde Hotel where, inside, the action was unfolding out with the public gaze. Nothing to see here then, unless white vans are your thing, but the buzz was palpable.

Victoria Street, which was scheduled to be closed off between 9am and noon to facilitate the safe filming of a scene for Good Omens, would surely be a better bet. One of the more simple scenes, all that was required was too capture a vintage car carrying Michael Sheen as fussy angel Aziraphale along the famous ‘cobbled’ thoroughfare that has become a favourite with film-makers intent of capturing Edinburgh' s ‘Olde-Worlde’ charm.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant filming scenes for Amazon's Good Omens 2 in Edinburgh in November

Social media was quickly flooded with snaps of the actor, his stand in, and a distinctive 1926 black Bentley that, Sheen’s co-star David Tennant normally drives as the loose-living demon, Crowley.

Dayglo 'loc' signs cable-tied to lampposts are always a good clue there's a film crew nearby. Today's are luminous pink, they can also be green, white, any colour in fact, and they usually point in the direction you need to head - guidance for the crew and cast transport as they travel from the base to the location.

From Victoria Street, I headed to West Preston Street following the signs. There the crew had embarked on a second day of filming with a cast of extras, or as they are now known, background performers (if they say nothing) and featured artists (if they have a line or two). Also in attendance was one dedicated crew member who has had his hair dyed metallic red so he can act as Tennant's stand in.

Michael Sheen as the Angel and David Tennant as the Demon in the original series of Good Omens

There, I had it confirmed that Sheen had wrapped for the day, no doubt returning to his caravan in the Good Omen’s base, set up in Holyrood Park's car park, to hang up his character for the day.

Meanwhile, a second day of filming was underway in the pub Edinburgh folk will know as The Cask and Barrel - for filming purposes it has been transformed into The Resurrectionist.

Today, the pub’s window have been blacked out while shooting takes place inside and there’s an excited buzz as Jon Hamm, who plays the Archangel Gabriel, has been spotted on location.

Filming of both Good Omens and Anansi Boys will continue in the Capital until March with studio work taking place both at Bathgate's Pyramids Business Park, where they have created the world of Good Omens, including a life-size Soho stage housing Aziraphale's bookshop, and Leith's First Stage Studios, where much of Anansi Boys is being shot.

So keep your eyes peeled, you never know what production or star you might find around the next corner.

