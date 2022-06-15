Three out of Four ain't bad

Three Out Of Four, led by Galashiels pair Sam Johnston and Ryan Hutchison, have been selected by a panel as one of three Scottish Bands to play at their home venues in a mini tour of the country, experiencing what it’s like to tour as live musicians, normally financially out of the reach of young bands.

Sam said: “We’ll be Hitting the Road alongside fellow emerging artists The Sun Day and Fraser McLean Music, kicking off the three-day tour at The Mash House in Edinburgh on June 21, followed by our first ever performance so far up north at Tunnels Aberdeen the following day, then concluding at the Borders own MacArts in Galashiels on Thursday, June 23. We're absolutely honoured to be on this tour and we'd love to see our fans when we get to Galashiels.”