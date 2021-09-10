John Nichol as Dr Muir.

Dr John Stewart Muir remains a legendary Souter.

During his service to the town the bicycling doctor – he was known to still be cycling 100 miles a day at the age of 80 – helped deliver 3,444 babies.

His career coincided with the Boer War and the so-called Great War of 1914-18.

Dr John Muir. (Berwickshire Naturalists Club)

Throughout that time he meticulously kept a diary capturing both the mundane and memorable events of the day.

A few years back the Heritage Hub in Hawick received a collection of Dr Muir’s diaries from his descendants, the Roberts family.

The 40 diaries from 1899 to 1938 provide a fascinating insight into Selkirk society in this period as well as examining the local response to the Great War.

The diaries were passed on to actor and ex-Jedburgh Grammar School teacher John Nichol who has written a play based on the great man’s daily observations, entitled Dr John Stewart Muir – the Beloved Doctor.

Although each day is different, Dr Muir, almost without fail, began every entry reporting on the weather.

This was usually followed by a roundup of the cases that he had seen on that

particular day and the places he visited in the course of his rounds.

There are often descriptions of social events, church services and news he had received from family letters.

Dr Muir on his bike.

Dr Muir took over Mungo Park’s nephew, Dr Henry Anderson’s practice in 1874, and he did more than just prescribe medicine. He was involved in everything from the extraction of teeth to the amputation of fingers, these minor surgeries often taking place in the home and with minimal anaesthetic.

In the early days Dr Muir travelled the vast distances required for his work by horse,

sometimes riding, sometimes driven in a gig by his faithful chauffeur Thomas Baptie.

However, it was on a bicycle that Dr Muir was most often seen, having taken up cycling in 1882. It was both a mode of transport and an enjoyable leisure pursuit, and Dr Muir’s obituary boasts that he cycled 100 miles aged 80.

In 1917, Dr Muir celebrated his golden jubilee as a medical practitioner in Selkirk, and

continued to practice for a further ten years. He served as medical practitioner for Selkirk Burgh from 1867 – 1928, during which time, he delivered 3,344 babies

He was deeply valued in the town and in 1937, a year before his death at the age of 94, he received the honour of the Freedom of Selkirk.

A report in the Southern Reporter at the time states: “His kindness, courtesy and humour, the ability to manufacture sunshine in his own soul, made him a favourite with all.

“His kindness, courtesy and humour, the ability to manufacture sunshine in his own soul, made him a favourite with all – from cottage to castle.”

Mr Nichol, 63, a three-decade veteran of the Borders theatrical community, believes that apart from its historical interest the play has relevance for a modern audience.

He explained: “He talks about the last great pandemic in 1918/19 so it has that resonance for today. In one of the entries he says there has been an extraordinary rush with influenza and that he’d seen 61 cases in one day, a record for him, which brings a relevance to what we are going through today.

"In the soldiers that were billeted in the town here there was also a lot of diphtheria around but he said mostly he had to treat them for blisters for route marches. It’s a window onto that time.

"What I love about it is that it is Selkirk seen through eyes long before cars, with horse drawn carriages and horse drawn traps. Most of his first seven years in practice in Selkirk he literally lived in the saddle, making his calls all the way up valleys and all round, in all weathers.

"He saw the advent of the bicycle as a great advancement and he was a really keen cyclist and then the motor car came around and revolutionised country practice.

"The play is very much based on the diaries. I tried not to stray too far from what Mr Muir had written, 90 per cent is from the diaries.”