Pogues on tour this summer to mark 40th anniversary of second LP coming out

Spider Stacy playing with the Pogues in 2011 in New York City (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It’s 40 years in August since the Pogues put out their second album – Rum, Sodomy and the Lash, a No 13 hit at the time – and the surviving members of the London-formed folk-punk band are touring this summer to mark that anniversary.

Original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy will be joined by guest musicians Holly Mullineaux, Jordan O’Leary, Fiachra Meek and John Dermody, plus a brass section made up of Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson, and taking over from late frontman Shane MacGowan on vocals will be Nadine Shah, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill and Daragh Lynch.

They’ll be playing their 1985 LP in its entirety – such as A Pair of Brown Eyes, Sally MacLennane and Dirty Old Town – along with B-sides from that era and other tracks.

Their tour includes two Scottish dates – at Glasgow’s Barrowland on Tuesday, May 6, and Sunday, May 11 – and two not far south of the border, at Leeds’ O2 Academy on Thursday, May 1, and Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Thursday, May 8.

James Fearnley playing with the Pogues in 2011 in New York City (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

For ticket details, go to https://www.gigsandtours.com/

That tour follows two dates to mark the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Red Rose for Me, in London and Dublin in May and December of last year respectively, and a spokesperson for the band said: “After the uproarious bash which was the 40th anniversary of our first record, Red Roses for Me, in 2024, we wanted to do it again, but with Rum, Sodomy and the Lash.”

Rum, Sodomy and the Lash was one of eight Pogues albums to hit the top 20, the others being If I Should Fall From Grace with God, a No 3 in 1988; Peace and Love, a No 5 the year after; Hell’s Ditch, a No 12 in 1990; and Waiting for Herb, a No 20 in 1993, along with three compilations that made it to No 11 in 1991, No 18 in 2001 and No 15 in 2005.

Together from 1982 to 1996 and 2001 to 2014, they also racked up two top-ten singles, both collaborations – The Irish Rover with the Dubliners, a No 8 in 1987, and Fairytale of New York with Kirsty MacColl, a No 2 later that same year and No 3 in 2005.

The late Shane MacGowan performing with the Pogues in London in 2014 (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

2024’s shows were their first performances since they played at MacGowan’s funeral at Nenagh in County Tipperary in Ireland in December 2023, following the Kent-born singer’s death at the age of 65 the month before.

Their last dates with MacGowan up front were back in 2014.